Chuck Jenkins — Personalized Real Estate Expertise with Long & Foster

RICHMOND, Va. -- With 20 years in real estate Chuck Jenkins has built a reputation for delivering personalized, client-focused service that sets him apart from the team-based approach common in today’s market.

In Chuck’s own words, real estate isn’t just about closing deals — it’s about making the process transparent, stress-free, and beneficial for every client.

Learn More & Connect: Long & Foster Realty

Long and Foster Realtors: 11225 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen, VA23059

Call for more information: 804-397-9389

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHUCK JENKINS, REALTOR WITH LONG & FOSTER*}

