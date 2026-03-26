Children’s Museum of Richmond expands “Museums for All” Program with Carmax Partnership

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children’s Museum of Richmond, in partnership with Carmax, continues to make learning through play accessible for all families with its Museums for All program. Families who qualify can enjoy $2 admission, with reservations available online or in person.

The museum, designed for children ages zero to eight, emphasizes creativity, exploration, and bonding experiences. During spring break, the Children’s Museum will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, providing a perfect opportunity for families to connect and learn together.