Chesterfield CASA celebrates 30 years of advocacy for children

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield CASA, a nonprofit serving children in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights, is marking its 30th anniversary with a special event on Wednesday, April 24, 2026, at Meadowbrook Country Club.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) works with children who come before the court due to abuse or neglect, providing consistent support throughout their average 1.5-year court process. Advocates build meaningful relationships with these children, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met in a system that can often feel overwhelming.

The milestone celebration coincides with National Child Abuse Prevention Month to raise awareness about protecting vulnerable children and highlight the critical impact CASA has had over three decades.

Tickets and more information are available now at the Chesterfield CASA website .

By attending, you’ll help grow bright futures for local children and ensure CASA’s advocacy continues for years to come.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHESTERFIELD CASA*}

