Chesapeake Bank Supports Local Flavor During Chesterfield Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrating over 120 years as an independent community bank, Chesapeake Bank is proud to sponsor Chesterfield Restaurant Week — happening April 3–12, 2026.

The initiative not only spotlights participating restaurants and their special dishes, but also benefits the Chesterfield Food Bank, helping address food insecurity in the area.

Chesapeake Bank’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing dedication to strengthening community connections, fostering economic growth, and ensuring vibrant local dining options.

For more about Chesterfield Restaurant Week and to see the lineup of local eateries, visit ChesterfieldRestaurantWeek.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHESAPEAKE BANK*}

