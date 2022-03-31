Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef Tye’s Jerk Turkey Burgers

Chef Tye of T&amp;R Catering LLC, took us to the islands with her delicious Jerk Turkey Burgers.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 13:34:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your taste buds to an island getaway with this recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, made her Virginia This Morning debut with her recipe for delicious Jerk Turkey Burgers with a Mango Salsa. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!