Chef Tye’s Jerk Turkey Burgers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your taste buds to an island getaway with this recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, made her Virginia This Morning debut with her recipe for delicious Jerk Turkey Burgers with a Mango Salsa. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 13:34:30-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your taste buds to an island getaway with this recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, made her Virginia This Morning debut with her recipe for delicious Jerk Turkey Burgers with a Mango Salsa. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.