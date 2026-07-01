Celebrating Dr. Danielle Spencer in support of the American Cancer Society

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Cancer Society has teamed up with Cheryl Pelt to honor the life and legacy of her daughter, Dr. Danielle Spencer—beloved actress, veterinarian, humanitarian, and community advocate—who passed away from cancer in August 2025.

Known to many for her role on the classic television series What’s Happening!!, Dr. Spencer was celebrated not only for her entertainment career, but also for her compassion, resilience, and dedication to helping others.

The tribute campaign will continue throughout the year.