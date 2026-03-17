Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Gianna Stanley’s Vibrant Spinach Pasta

RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier in the show, chef Gianna Stanley shared a clever kitchen hack — blanching spinach to lock in its bright green color. Now she’s putting that tip to delicious use in her homemade spinach pasta recipe.
Using just a cup of flour, an egg, and spinach puree, Gianna creates a smooth, vibrant dough by forming a valley in the flour, adding liquid ingredients, and slowly incorporating everything together. Once the dough turns gummy, the spinach puree is added for its signature color and flavor. A quick six-minute knead on a flat surface strengthens the gluten, making the dough ready to roll and cut into fresh pasta noodles.
Blanching is the key to keeping the spinach’s color stunning — and it makes this festive green pasta perfect for your St. Patrick’s Day table.
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