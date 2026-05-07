Celebrate Mother’s Day in Style: 30th Annual Museum District House & Garden Tour

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step inside some of Richmond’s most beautiful and unique homes during the 30th Anniversary Museum District Association Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour on Sunday, May 10th, from 1 PM to 6 PM. This beloved annual tradition invites guests to explore eight stunning tour sites that showcase the architectural charm, design inspiration, and community spirit of the Museum District.

The self-guided walking tour — with trolley service available for those who need it — supports local schools, nonprofits, and funds three scholarships for high school seniors. It’s a meaningful way to celebrate Mother’s Day while giving back to the community.

Parking is available at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for a small fee (free for members), making it easy to enjoy the day on foot in this walkable, restaurant- and museum-rich neighborhood.

Plan your Mother’s Day around a Richmond tradition — beautiful homes, vibrant gardens, and the charm of one of the city’s most treasured neighborhoods

