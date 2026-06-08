Celebrate Juneteenth in Henrico County – June 18th & 20th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County invites you to honor Juneteenth with two vibrant community events!Kick off the festivities on Thursday, June 18, with the Juneteenth Jamboree at Glover Park featuring a high school lineman showcase (8am–12pm) and the 7-on-7 football tournament (5pm–9pm).

On Saturday, June 20, head to Dory Park from 4pm–10pm for the Juneteenth Festival. Enjoy a vendor fair, kids zone with inflatables and crafts, a 360 photo booth, and nearly 20 food vendors. Admission is free—please carpool, stay hydrated, and follow safety tips.