Celebrate Central Virginia's favorite fruit at Hanover Tomato Festival July 10-11

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate Hanover’s most famous fruit with delicious food, fun activities, live entertainment and family-friendly contests. The annual Hanover Tomato Festival is a true taste of the community!

Aaron Reidmiller and Marcy Durrer of Hanover County Parks and Recreation joined us to share what you can expect this year.

This free, outdoor family and pet-friendly festival is held in Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. In addition to select agriculture, handcraft and artisan vendors there will be a variety of tomato-themed children's and family activities and delicious Hanover Tomatoes for purchase, tasting and Hanover Tomato-focused cuisine.

Head to Pole Green Park (8996 Pole Green Park Lane in Mechanicsville) on Friday, July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. or Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HANOVER COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION*}