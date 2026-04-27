Catching Up with Larry Hama – The Creative Force Behind G.I. Joe

RICHMOND, Va. -- The iconic G.I. Joe universe wouldn’t be the same without Larry Hama, the legendary writer and creator who brought the characters and world to life for Marvel Comics. Hama—who penned all 155 issues of the original G.I. Joe series—joined Amy Lacey to share his storytelling approach and the real-life inspirations behind the franchise.

Fans who want to connect with Larry Hama can visit his official Facebook page, where he continues to share insights and interact with the G.I. Joe community.

