Caring for Foxes at the Richmond Wildlife Center 

Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 15:18:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Melissa Stanley, Founder and Executive Director at Richmond Wildlife Center joined us to share more about her viral video feeding an abandoned red fox. For more information, visit the Richmond Wildlife Center website.

