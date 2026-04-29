Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Buzz into Fun at the 15th Annual Chesterfield Bee Festival

The 15th Annual Chesterfield Bee Festival
Buzz into Fun at the 15th Annual Chesterfield Bee Festival
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate the amazing world of bees at the 15th Annual Chesterfield Bee Festival, happening Saturday, May 2nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. This free, family‑friendly event is packed with activities that will have everyone buzzing with excitement — rain or shine!

With ASL and Latin interpreters, free parking, and hands‑on educational exhibits, this festival is accessible and welcoming to all. Come learn, taste, and explore.

May 2 | Chesterfield County Fairgrounds | 10 AM – 3 PMFree Admission

VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!