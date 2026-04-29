Buzz into Fun at the 15th Annual Chesterfield Bee Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate the amazing world of bees at the 15th Annual Chesterfield Bee Festival, happening Saturday, May 2nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. This free, family‑friendly event is packed with activities that will have everyone buzzing with excitement — rain or shine!

With ASL and Latin interpreters, free parking, and hands‑on educational exhibits, this festival is accessible and welcoming to all. Come learn, taste, and explore.

May 2 | Chesterfield County Fairgrounds | 10 AM – 3 PMFree Admission

