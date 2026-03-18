Build Confidence and Communication Skills at the I-Present Summer Camp

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fear of public speaking is common — even for adults — but CBS 6’s Reba Hollingsworth is helping young people overcome it through her I-Present summer camp. Designed to boost confidence and teach effective communication, the camp offers both group and one-on-one exercises that help students become comfortable speaking to others and sharing their authentic stories.
Registration is now open for sessions beginning June 8 and June 22, 2026. For details and to sign up, visit her website.
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