Broadway in Richmond Presents "The Outsiders" at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders has arrived at Altria Theater in Richmond, running through March 29, 2026. Hosts Kristen Luehrs and Amy Lacey welcomed actors Hannah Jennings and Justice War to Virginia This Morning to share insights into this immersive production based on the beloved novel and film.

Whether you know the book, the movie, or are discovering the story for the first time, The Outsiders offers humor, heart, and unforgettable performances.