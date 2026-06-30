Boston No Tea Cake with Niall Duffy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond baker Niall Duffy of Two and a Half Irishmen Bakery returned to the show to whip up a colorful and creative dessert: the Boston No Tea Cake. Known locally for his artisan breads and baked goods, Duffy also shared tips for home bakers and encouraged viewers to visit him at area farmers markets, including Sunday’s Best Farmers Market. For more information, visit his website .

