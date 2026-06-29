Blackstone’s Aviation and Fireworks Show happening July 1st

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Town of Blackstone is known for its massive fireworks displays, and they're making it bigger than ever this year to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Save the date for Wednesday, July 1st for Blackstone’s Aviation and Fireworks Show. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. at the Allen C. Perkinson Municipal Airport.

Blackstone's town manager Philip Vannoorbeeck and Blackstone Chamber of Commerce chairman Christopher Page stopped by our studio to share more about what you can expect from the upcoming family-friendly event — from colorful community kite-flying displays and a lineup of delicious food trucks...to live music and a dazzling fireworks show.

The Blackstone Chamber of Commerce is asking for a $5 donation for entry, but it’s not required.

Blackstone’s Aviation and Fireworks Show is Wednesday, July 1st at 5:00 p.m. at 273 Dominy Corner Road in Blackstone.

For more information, click here to visit their website or give them a call at 434-233-1753.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BLACKSTONE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND THE TOWN OF BLACKSTONE*}