Blackstone Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nothing says Christmas like a good parade to mark the occasion!

Chris McCallister, treasurer of The Blackstone Chamber of Commerce, stopped by to tell us all about their heartwarming event happening Friday, Dec. 12 at 6pm — and you're invited.

This year’s theme is Santa’s Workshop Comes to Town! Mayor Lafayette Dickens will serve as Grand Marshall.

Enjoy the small-town charm, local bands and performers, hot cocoa and food trucks! The free event will take place on Main Street in Blackstone, Virginia, beginning at 6pm. Line up starts at 5pm.

Want to participate? There’s still time to register your float! Click here for more information about registration.

Click here to learn more about the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce and follow them on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BLACKSTONE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE*}