Back to School discounts and offers from AAA Mid-Atlantic 

RICHMOND, Va. --Celebrate this back to school season with the help of AAA Mid- Atlantic. AAA offers many terrific discounts and benefits to their perfect for everyone but especially those heading back to school! Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic shared some of the great offerings. For more information, visit the AAA Mid-Atlantic website.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 13:52:58-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Celebrate this back to school season with the help of AAA Mid- Atlantic. AAA offers many terrific discounts and benefits to their perfect for everyone but especially those heading back to school! Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic shared some of the great offerings. For more information, visit the AAA Mid-Atlantic website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.