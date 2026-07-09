Author Sharon Virts on her new historical fiction series, ‘Fields of Honor’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the most dramatic chapters in American history played out in Virginia, and many right here in Richmond. Bestselling author and Virginia native Sharon Virts brings it all to life in her historical fiction series, “Fields of Honor.”

With the second novel, Bargains of Fate, just released, she joined us to talk about honor, ambition and true Virginia history of the American Regency hiding in plain sight.

Sharon’s “Fields of Honor” series — beginning with Masque of Honor and continuing with the brand-new Bargains of Fate — is available here in Richmond at The Book People bookstore in Henrico or online at Amazon or wherever books are sold.

You’ll find links and more on the real Virginia history behind the novels on her website www.sharonvirts.com. You can also find her on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHARON VIRTS BOOKS*}