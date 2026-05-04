Ashland’s Center Street Pitch Competition: Turning Big Ideas into Local Success Stories

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’ve got a great business idea, here’s your chance to shine. The Center Street Pitch Competition in Ashland, VA offers entrepreneurs a friendly, supportive alternative to Shark Tank — complete with $15,000 in prizes to help bring winning ideas to life.

Happening Thursday, May 7 from 6–8 PM at the Ashland Theater, the event is presented by the Dominion Energy Innovation Center and the Downtown Ashland Association . Contestants have just two minutes to wow a panel of experts, with free monthly entrepreneurial meetups available to sharpen their pitches ahead of time.

More than a contest, the Center Street Pitch Competition is a celebration of community and creativity, designed to uplift and inspire local entrepreneurs to dream big, pitch boldly, and make it happen right here in Ashland.

May 7th | 6–8 PM | Ashland Theater$15,000 in prizes & free pitch training