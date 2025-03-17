RICHMOND, Va. --The McShin Foundation is excited to feature Noah Thompson at their concert this evening. Both he and Honesty Liller, the CEO of The McShin Foundation joined us to share more. For more information, visit their website.
American Idol winner, Noah Thompson in concert at the McShin Foundation
