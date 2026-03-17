Addressing Substance Abuse in Divorce and Co-Parenting Cases

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning, attorney Erica McCormick from Winslow, McCurry & McCormick discussed how substance abuse can impact court cases, particularly in divorce and co-parenting situations. She advised those affected to speak openly with their attorney about whether substance abuse evaluations, treatment options, or monitoring tools like Soberlink, breathalyzers, or hair follicle tests might be necessary to demonstrate sobriety in court.

Candor with your attorney is crucial for achieving the best possible outcomes.

Winslow McCurry & McCormick is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Suite 202, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information on legal services related to substance abuse evaluations and family law matters, visit wmmlegal.com or call (804) 423-1382.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINSLOW, MCCURRY & MACCORMAC*}