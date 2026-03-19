Adam McArthur, Voice of Yuji Itadori, Live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Renowned anime voice actor Adam McArthur joined Virginia This Morning to talk about his career, current projects, and upcoming appearances. McArthur is best known for voicing Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen — now in its third season on Crunchyroll — and Ichikawa in Kaiju No. 8. He also voices Troy Simkin in the video game WWE 2K26.

He’ll be meeting fans in person at GalaxyCon Richmond, where attendees can learn more about his work and role in some of the most popular anime series today.

Anime lovers can catch the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen streaming now on Crunchyroll and see McArthur at GalaxyCon Richmond. For tickets and details, visit galaxycon.com .