On-AirVirginia This Morning Actions Facebook Tweet Email A preview of the 2024 May/June issue of R Home magazine Prev Next By: Virginia This Morning Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 24, 2024 and last updated 2024-04-24 14:58:35-04 RICHMOND, Va. -- Susan Morgan joins us to share more about the upcoming issue. Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook. Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!