Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

A preview of the 2024 May/June issue of R Home magazine  

Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 14:58:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Susan Morgan joins us to share more about the upcoming issue. Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!