Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

A live performance from the Richmond Clarinet Choir 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Clarinet Choir joined us live with two performances! Join them tomorrow for the Richmond Pops Band’s Holiday Spectacular happening Tuesday, December 17th at 7:30 pm at the Altria Theater. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!