A Live Performance from Mental Note – The Virginians Barbershop Quartet

RICHMOND, Va. -- The timeless sound of barbershop harmony took center stage as Mental Note, a quartet from The Virginians barbershop chorus, delivered a couple selections!

The group is part of The Virginians’ mission to celebrate and share the uniquely American art form of barbershop music, with roots dating back to the early 1900s and deep connections to African American musical traditions.

The Virginians regularly perform at the Parkinson Center for Arts and Education, with seasonal concerts including their annual Christmas Show and other special events throughout the year.