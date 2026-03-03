RICHMOND, Va. -- The Primrose Murder Society by Stacy Hackney is out today! She’ll be on Virginia This Morning on March 4th to talk about the cozy mystery set in RVA. But first, we asked her six questions to get to know the local author and her new novel.

6 Questions with… author Stacy Hackney, The Primrose Murder Society

1. VTM: How do you describe your writing style?

SH: I try to combine humor, suspense, and heart. My goal is to write an entertaining plot that still focuses on characters with emotional depth. I hope readers are rooting for my characters all the way through the story!

2. VTM: This is your first adult novel. How was the writing process different from your children’s books?

SH: Well, for one thing, my adult book is a lot longer than my children’s books so it took me longer to write. I also had to spend more time plotting my adult novel because the plot and central mystery was more intricate than my prior books.

3. VTM: The book is set in Richmond. Will local readers pick up on the connection?

SH: Absolutely! Richmond readers will recognize aspects of the setting, and I tried to capture the general vibe of the city. I’ve lived here for nineteen years, and I truly think it’s a wonderful place to live. I hope my love for the city comes through in the story.

4. VTM: Tell us about the retirement community featured in the book and why it was the perfect setting for this story.

SH: One of the things I wanted to write about was the importance of community and the power of found family. A retirement community is the perfect place to explore that idea because it connects individuals through their shared living situation and ideally fosters community and support. Additionally, one of my biggest influences is my 97-year-old grandmother. Not only is she an incredible person who is living a vibrant life, she is one of my favorite people in the world. I have learned so much from her about hope and love and making the best of any circumstance. I think our elders have an abundance of wisdom and experience to share, and I wanted to highlight that in this book.

5. VTM: Your characters are on a quest to solve a murder. Do you have any favorite true-crime shows, podcasts or books?

SH: If there is a Netflix true crime documentary or show, you can bet I’m going to watch it! I’ve always loved a mystery, but I’m also fascinated and inspired by the resilience of people who have been impacted by and survived a true crime event.

6. VTM: Where’s your favorite spot around RVA to write or cozy up with a good book?

SH: My favorite place to read or write is my own couch, preferably with a fire in the fireplace, a blanket over my lap, and a steaming cup of coffee! But I also adore libraries—there is nothing more inspiring to me than being surrounded by books. When I really need to focus, I go to the library to write. I’ve written many, many pages in the Tuckahoe Library, sitting at a desk beside one of their windows on the bottom floor.

