55th Annual Arts in the Park – May 2 & 3 at the Carillon in Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- A beloved Richmond tradition returns as the 55th Annual Arts in the Park takes place Saturday, May 2 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Sunday, May 3 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at the Carillon in Byrd Park.

Featuring around 400 vendors from across the country, the event will showcase an incredible variety of original art, including sculptures, paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, yard art, and more. It’s the perfect spot to find one-of-a-kind treasures—and with Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s an ideal place to shop for unique gifts.

For more information, visit the Arts in the Park website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ARTS IN THE PARK*}

