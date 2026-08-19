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3rd Annual All Abilities Sports Day

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3rd annual RVA Adaptive Athletics Day returns Aug. 30
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Friendship Circle, Jacob’s Chance and Sportable are partnering to bring the 3rd Annual All Abilities Sports Day to our area. It’s happening Sunday, August 30th from 2-4pm at the Henrico Sports and Events Center. For more information, visit their website.

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