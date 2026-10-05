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Driver spots human remains off I-95 in Henrico; state police investigating, sources say

A driver discovered what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area just off I-95 South near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Henrico County Sunday evening. State police are on scene.
Driver spots human remains off I-95 in Henrico; state police investigating, sources say
Driver spots human remains off I-95 in Henrico; state police investigating, sources say
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene after human remains were discovered in a wooded area just off Interstate 95 south in Henrico Sunday evening, according to sources.

A call came in around 5:30 p.m. to Henrico Police reporting a suspicious situation on I-95. Sources say a driver spotted the remains off the roadway and contacted police.

Troopers were seen putting up a yellow barrier in the wooded area near the exit ramp off Chamberlain Avenue.

CBS 6 is waiting to hear back from Virginia State Police for official details.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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