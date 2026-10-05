Driver spots human remains off I-95 in Henrico; state police investigating, sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene after human remains were discovered in a wooded area just off Interstate 95 south in Henrico Sunday evening, according to sources.
A call came in around 5:30 p.m. to Henrico Police reporting a suspicious situation on I-95. Sources say a driver spotted the remains off the roadway and contacted police.
Troopers were seen putting up a yellow barrier in the wooded area near the exit ramp off Chamberlain Avenue.
CBS 6 is waiting to hear back from Virginia State Police for official details.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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