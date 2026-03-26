21st Cap2Cap Cycling Adventures Rolls Out May 8–9, 2026

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready to ride! The 21st Cap2Cap Cycling Adventures returns May 8–9, 2026, celebrating the rich history and vibrant community along the Virginia Capital Trail. This two-day cycling event offers something for every rider — from a 7-mile Family Fun Ride to a 100-mile full century ride, and even a two-day challenge covering up to 200 miles.

Early registration is encouraged — prices increase by $5 per distance starting April 1.