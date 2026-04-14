2026 Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame benefiting Junior Achievement of Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Junior Achievement of Central Virginia educates students on financial literacy, career exploration and entrepreneurship. Last year, the non-profit served about 32,000 young people.

President and CEO Kelly Gee stopped by to talk about the non-profit's work and their biggest event of the year, the Annual Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame.

At the event, they will recognize four exemplary leaders who serve as business, civic and philanthropic role models for these students.

This year’s honorees:



Ed Baine (EVP, Dominion)

Keith Middleton and Rich Reineke (Co-founders of Fahrenheit Advisors)

Dan Schmitt (Founder, RMC Events and Henrico Board of Supervisors)

The Annual Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame benefiting Junior Achievement of Central Virginia will take place Wednesday, May 13 beginning at 5:30pm at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.

For more information about the event or Junior Achievement of Central Virginia's mission and how you can get involved, click here to visit their website.