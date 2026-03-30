2026 Chesterfield Restaurant Week serves up flavor for a cause

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mark your calendars and bring your appetite — 2026 Chesterfield Restaurant Week is happening April 3–12! Sponsored by Experience Chesterfield, this delicious 10-day event features 40 local eateries offering everything from fine dining and breweries to cozy cafés and vineyards.

While it’s a great excuse to try something new, Restaurant Week also has a bigger mission. Participating restaurants will donate some profits to benefit the Chesterfield Food Bank, which serves about 12,000 visits each month.

The Chesterfield Food Bank goes beyond food — offering programs that tackle the root causes of hunger, from workforce training to connecting families with essential services.

Presented by Chesapeake Bank and Renewable by Anderson, this year’s lineup includes returning favorites and newcomers like Coco and Hazel. Whether you’re enjoying a gourmet dinner or a casual pint, you’ll be supporting small businesses and feeding your community.

See the full list of participating restaurants and menus at chesterfieldrestaurantweek.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHESAPEAKE BANK & EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

