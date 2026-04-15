18th Excellence in Virginia Government Awards Honoring Public Service in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University is recognizing outstanding contributions to government practices at the 18th Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, taking place today from noon to 2 p.m. at the Omni Richmond Hotel.

Founded over 20 years ago by Governor L. Douglas Wilder, the ceremony honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to public service across Virginia. Governor Wilder emphasizes public service as a way to “pay rent” for living on Earth, stressing that leadership is about giving back, not personal gain.

The awards celebrate leaders who inspire future public servants, including students at the Wilder School, which prepares graduates for careers in criminal justice, homeland security, public policy, public administration, and urban planning.

For more information about the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards and the Wilder School, visit wilder.vcu.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU’S L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

