12th annual Teen Charity Fashion Show and Shelter Dog Adoption

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a fun-filled night of fashion, adoptable dogs, vendors and more all while supporting The Lucky Paw Foundation's mission.

During the fashion show by Kristie Bradley Photography, KBP Ambassadors and adoptable pups will walk the runway in the latest fashions from local boutiques. Come out, join the fun and maybe take home your new four-legged friend!

Kristie Bradley stopped by our studio for a preview along with some models and pups to share more about what we can expect at this year’s event.

It’s happening Friday, July 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Oakdale, located at 13497 Ashland Road in Ashland.

Click here for tickets and more information about the event. And click here to visit Kristie Bradley Photography’s website.