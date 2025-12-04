Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11th Annual Community Christmas Day Dinner 

RICHMOND, Va. --LeeAnn Sawyer, Executive Director at Bridging RVA joined us with all the details on their annual event happening Christmas Day, December 25th from 9am until 3pm at Temple Beth Ahabah in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

