The Nutcracker Ticket Giveaway #1

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Nutcracker Ticket Giveaway #1 (“Sweepstakes”) begins on November 24, 2026 at 8:00am Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on November 30, 2026 at 11:59pm ET (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems, and Sponsor may also rely on the time processing functions of Facebook, as relevant. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Eastern Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in Virginia in the following counties/cities: Albemarle, Caroline, Charlottesville City, Fluvanna, Fredericksburg City, Gloucester, Greene, Hanover, James City, Louisa, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nelson, New Kent, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Williamsburg City, York; or in North Carolina in the following counties: Brunswick, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake, Warren.Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties/cities, where applicable. Individuals who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by WTVR 60 days prior to the beginning of the Promotion Period are not eligible. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVR-TV, Richmond Ballet (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. To participate, you must have a Facebook account. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, you may enter the Sweepstakes by completing the following steps: (a) go to the WTVR - TV Facebook Page located at www.facebook.com/CBS6News (“Page”), (b) find the post identified as Nutcracker Ticket Giveaway posted by WTVR – TV on November 24, 2026 at 8:00am (“Post(s)”), and (c) either comment on the Post (the “Comment”) or “like” the Post using the Facebook functionality on the Page. All information you provide must be truthful, accurate and complete. Upon completing this step, you will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person and per Facebook account and per household address. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, mutilated, or misdirected entries or entries not received. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account associated with the entry. The authorized account holder of a Facebook account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to a Facebook account by Facebook. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor will use the information you provide in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

SUBMITTED COMMENTS: The Comment must: be the original creation of the entrant; not portray any recognizable individual, other than the entrant; be in English; not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights; not portray any dangerous activity; not disparage Sponsor or any other person or party affiliated with the Sweepstakes; not contain inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, or illegal content; not promote bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; not be created in any manner using artificial intelligence, including drafting and editing; and be appropriate for publication or broadcast or display on a general interest website. Sponsor reserves the right to reject any entry that, in its sole and absolute discretion, is determined not to meet the above specifications. By entering, each entrant represents and warrants that the Comment meets all of the submission requirements and that the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Comment by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third-party rights. Each entrant further agrees to indemnify and hold Released Parties (defined below) harmless from and against all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such entrant of such warranties or representations made by entrant or of these Official Rules. By entering, entrant grants to Sponsor a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable, and transferable right and license to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works based upon (including, without limitation, translations), publicly display, publicly perform, transmit, and publish the Comment (in whole or in part) as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate including, without limitation, (a) in connection with Sponsor’s business; and (b) in connection with the businesses of Sponsor’s successors, parents, subsidiaries, and their related companies, without prior notice, approval, or compensation. Sponsor may exercise this grant in any format, media or technology now known or later developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such Comment. Entrant otherwise will retain all rights in the Comment not granted to Facebook.

WINNER SELECTION: After the close of the Promotion Period, one winner will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries. Please note, the quality of your Comment will not play a role in the determination of the winner. Limit one prize per person and per Facebook account and per household address. Odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Shortly after the drawing date, Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via Facebook or by email. If a potential winner: (a) does not respond after the first attempted contact from Sponsor within 24 hours of initial notification attempt, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, potential winner will be disqualified, and the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner as determined by random draw from the remaining eligible, non-winning entries. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings for the prize, time permitting. The potential winner may be required to send the Page a private Facebook message to communicate further and to provide confirmation that potential winner is the owner of the relevant Facebook account. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID before claiming the prize. Any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, may be required to sign and return a Companion Release before being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be received by the date set forth on notification materials if return is requested via mail or email, or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZE(S): One First Prize – the First prize winner will receive a family four pack of tickets to see The Nutcracker on December 11, 2026 at 7pm (Total ARV: $396/winner).Seat location is to be determined by Sponsor. Tickets will be electronic and transferred to winner via eTix.The station will provide instructions on how to accept and download tickets. No hard tickets will be provided.

Each prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winner is permitted. Prize subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of tickets, gift cards or imposed by issuer. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held among all prize claimants in a category to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. Properly claimed prize(s) will be awarded, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prize(s) are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at WTVR, 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond VA 23230, M-Th between 9AM – 4PM no later than December 11, 2026.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prize, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium in connection with the Sweepstakes, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates, Meta Platforms, Inc. and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents, and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes (including, without limitation, claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant’s involvement with the Sweepstakes; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner), any Sweepstakes-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize), and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder.

OTHER TERMS: Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering, or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Sweepstakes, whether caused by phone, computer, technical, or human error. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s device related to or resulting from participating in the Sweepstakes, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed phone or computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes whether caused by phone, computer, technical, or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the Sweepstakes or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct, or a technical failure destroys the integrity of the Sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will pick the winner(s) in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided it is able to do so. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Page. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All entrants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision of these Official Rules is held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

NO AFFILIATION WITH FACEBOOK: This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor, not Facebook.

WINNER LIST: For the winner name(s), available after the close of the Promotion Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WTVR-TV, The Nutcracker Ticket Giveaway #1, WTVR, 3301 W. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23230. Requests must be received 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVR-TV, 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230; Richmond Ballet, 407 East Canal Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

Apple is not a sponsor of, and is not involved in any way with, this promotion.