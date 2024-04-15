NHL's Arizona Coyotes reportedly relocating to Utah

The anticipated relocation of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes appears to be a step closer to reality, with the team's players reportedly being told to prepare for a move.

Elliotte Friedman with "Hockey Night in Canada" reported Coyotes players were informed Friday of the move before the team's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Friedman added that the players were also told they would have an "opportunity" to check out Salt Lake City. ESPN reported the visit would come after the team's regular season finale next week.

On Saturday, Coyotes officials spoke for the first time, though in vague terms, about the possible move. In a statement, team chairman Alex Meruelo said he hoped to talk about the franchise's future when he is able.

"We are focused on a myriad of issues that are unresolved, and therefore we are unable to make any official public comments at this time," he said. "However, you have my commitment that I am going to speak on all of these issues and publicly address all of your concerns as promptly as possible."

Arizona General Manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton to speak with the team Friday, according to Friedman's sources, but did not make an official statement.

In a social media post Friday night, Utah Governor Spencer Cox wrote, "Welcome to Utah — the State of Sport — Coyotes." However, the post has since been deleted.

The pace of a possible relocation to Utah quickened this week, with reports saying the NHL will purchase the Coyotes and then sell them to Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group to begin play in Salt Lake City next season.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

