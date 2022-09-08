Royal household staff post notice of Queen Elizabeth II death on gates at Palace of Holyroodhouse

A notice was posted on the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

News media were there to capture the moment that royal household staff posted the notice on the gates of the Scottish palace on Sept. 8, 2022, for the longest-serving monarch in UK history.

Her majesty died at Balmoral in Scotland at 96-years-old.

The palace is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, according to the BBC.

In the notice, it reads, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The notice was dated as follows: "Thursday, 8th September 2022."