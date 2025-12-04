Hour-by-hour look at snow in Virginia on Friday
A storm system will spread snow into the region overnight into Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible by daybreak, with snow continuing in the morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire CBS 6 viewing area, except for areas near the coast. It goes into effect after midnight tonight, and lasts through Friday.
Use Interactive Radar to track winter weather
