Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
32  WX Alerts
NewsWeather News

Hour-by-hour look at snow in Virginia on Friday

A storm system will spread snow into the region overnight into Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible by daybreak, with snow continuing in the morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire CBS 6 viewing area, except for areas near the coast. It goes into effect after midnight tonight, and lasts through Friday.

Use Interactive Radar to track winter weather

Weather Closings and Delays

❄️ Tracking Winter Weather: Complete Coverage

 

Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025 Photo by: WTVR The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg Photo by: WTVR

Hour-by-hour look at snow in Virginia on Friday

close-gallery
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • Snow in Virginia Winter Weather Dec. 5, 2025
  • The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

Share

WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next