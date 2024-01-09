Watch Now
Hour-by-hour look at Tuesday storm in Virginia

A powerful storm system will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for severe weather in Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Tuesday overview:

  • Periods of heavy rainfall, with totals of 1 to 3 inches likely. Flood watch in effect for all areas.
  • Wind advisory for central Virginia: gusts over 40 mph
  • High wind warning at the coast: gusts over 50 mph
  • Severe weather: threat for thunderstorms with straight-line wind damage, isolated tornadoes possible
  • River and coastal flooding possible

7:01 AM, Jan 09, 2024

