Hour-by-hour look at Tuesday storm in Virginia
A powerful storm system will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for severe weather in Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Tuesday overview:
- Periods of heavy rainfall, with totals of 1 to 3 inches likely. Flood watch in effect for all areas.
- Wind advisory for central Virginia: gusts over 40 mph
- High wind warning at the coast: gusts over 50 mph
- Severe weather: threat for thunderstorms with straight-line wind damage, isolated tornadoes possible
- River and coastal flooding possible
7:01 AM, Jan 09, 2024
