With new AG, Virginia takes new position on abortion case

Posted at 7:08 PM, Jan 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s new attorney general has altered the state’s position on a closely watched abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A letter dated Friday and sent by a top lawyer in the office of Republican AG Jason Miyares addresses a brief that Virginia joined in while Democrat Mark Herring was on the job that opposes Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Now it's Virginia position that it should be left to individual states to decide on restrictions.

The Supreme Court already heard oral arguments in the case.

The letter was disclosed on the day of the annual March for Life in Washington.

