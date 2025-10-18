Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicks off in Monroe Park Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join CBS 6 in the fight against breast cancer at this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk this Saturday at Richmond's Monroe Park.

CBS 6 morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth is once again hosting the event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. (You can join TeamReba here or purchase a CBS 6 Making Strides Shirt. )

Schedule:

9: 10 a.m. — National Anthem by Vanice Toler and presentation of flags by Scouting America Girls Troop

9:15 a.m. — Reba Hollingsworth Host Welcome

9:20 a.m. — Glen Allen Cheer Squad gets the party started

9:25 a.m. — Mission Moment: Why We Stride by Survivor Spotlights Heather Van Cleave and RJ Landin Driving away in our National Partnership Wrapped Chevy Pacer Car

9:35 a.m. — Opening Remarks by our Presenting Sponsor, Apex Systems and ASGN Incorporated, followed by: Flagship Sponsor Dominion Energy

9:40 a.m. — Boot's on the Ground Dance started by one of our Flagship Sponsors, The Ladies of Elegance

9:50 a.m. — Pre-Walk Stretch by Antoiette Toni

10 a.m. — 3-Mile Walk*

11:30 a.m. — Closing Remarks

Noon — Event Concludes and Route is officially closed.

*The walk will begin at the corner of Laurel and W Franklin Streets and continue on W Franklin Street to Monument Avenue. Participants will turn around at the intersection of north Davis and Monument Avenues near the Branch Museum. (However, there are several places to turn back if needed along the route.) Walkers will then take the same route back down Monument to W Franklin before finishing at Monroe Park.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provides services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

Last year's event raised more than $235,000 and had more than 280 teams registered. This year's event has a fundraising goal of $350,000

Click here for more information or to donate to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

More than 319,960 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025, according to the American Cancer Society. Sadly, more than 42,170 of them will likely die from the disease this year alone.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer impacting women, according to the advocacy organization. In fact, a woman's average risk of developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%, which is a one in eight chance. And about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

But there is some good news breast cancer death rates have decreased and overall 44% since 1989. And even better news the American Cancer Society says right now there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. Read more.

