Virginia Primary Election is Tuesday, June 8

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is less than a week left to vote early in-person for the upcoming primary in Virginia as Election Day is Tuesday, June 8.

Virginia Democrats will be picking their nominee for governor and several candidates were campaigning Saturday.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) cast her ballot early at the Richmond Registrar's Office alongside her family.

"This is not a conventional wisdom race, this not a conventional wisdom moment and we need someone who is not a conventional wisdom candidate,” McClellan said. “We need a candidate who understands this moment, who can win in this moment and who can lead in this moment."

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe toured several small businesses in downtown Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

McAuliffe has made the post-COVID economic recovery a top issue on the trail.

"We got to realize that 41% of Black and Brown businesses have closed in America during COVID,” McAuliffe said. “Here are these folks, they survived and they want to know the state's going to be there for them, lift them up, keep them going."

Three other candidates also running for governor. Jennifer Carrol Foy spent her day knocking on doors and greeting voters near Fredericksburg. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter are also vying for the nomination.