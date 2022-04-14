Virginia outlaws police from setting traffic ticket quotas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drivers in Virginia will no longer have to worry about whether a police officer is pulling them over just to make a monthly quota.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) signed a bill into law this week that would ban the practice of police ticket quotas in Virginia. The law will take effect on July 1, 2022.

The new law comes eight years after a July 2014 Problem Solvers Investigation detailed a ticket quota practice in the Chesterfield County Police Department.

A former Chesterfield Police Office shared with the Problem Solvers his performance review, which at the time, established the following work goals:

Two to three traffic stops per day

One arrest per day

The story stirred up a lot of anger among drivers and Chesterfield Police stopped the practice.

"We simply do not have quotas," Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeff Katz said on Thursday. "Our focus is on one metric: the number of traffic fatalities we experience year over year."

Still, ticket quotas remained legal in Virginia until the passage of the 2022 law.

The new law prohibits law enforcement from requiring officers to make a specific number of arrests or issue a certain number of summons.

But CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said he was not so sure that the new law would result in fewer traffic tickets since many departments rely on ticket revenue.

"You may not have ticket quotas, but you could have enforcement activities," Holsworth said. "Many localities will argue this isn't an issue of revenue it's an issue of public safety."

Despite its uncertain impact on the road, the bill sailed through both the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia State Senate.

"It was something that not only brought the two parties together, but it brought together civil rights organizations and police member organizations," Holsworth said.

