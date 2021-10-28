Watch
Trump plans last minutes tele-rally for Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former President Donald Trump is stepping into the hotly contested Virginia governor’s race, but apparently from afar.

According to a person familiar with his plans, Trump will call in Monday to a rally for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin is running neck-and-neck with Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Throughout the campaign, Youngkin has played a delicate dance, trying to win over Trump’s loyal base, while avoiding more extreme positions that might turn off more moderate voters.

Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020. He'd suggested this week that he would come to Virginia.

