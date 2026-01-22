Livestreaming while driving? It may soon be illegal in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — A new bill aims to make it illegal to livestream while driving in Virginia.

Introduced by Del. Joshua Cole (D-Fredericksburg), the proposed law comes after multiple instances of drivers across the country being involved in crashes while livestreaming. In one case, an Illinois woman fatally struck a pedestrian while livestreaming on TikTok.

"As we consider how technology is advancing, we're seeing a lot of young people, and a lot of people who are not thinking properly, who are utilizing technology to just live stream their crazy antics," Cole said. "We want to be proactive in making sure that we can stop this from happening in Virginia."

The bill would prohibit anyone driving a moving motor vehicle from "initiating, participating in, viewing, or interacting with any livestream."

In its current version, the bill proposes penalties including license suspension and a fine of up to $500 if a person is involved in a crash while live streaming or otherwise participating in a live stream.

The bill has a hearing before House Transportation Committee on Thursday morning.

