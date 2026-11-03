Virginia voters head to the polls in congressional races that could decide control of the U.S. House

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians are heading to the polls Tuesday in an election that could determine which party controls the U.S. House for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term — a day after the state's congressional candidates made their final push for votes.

At a rally for Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged voters to send the longtime congressman back to Washington.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to re-elect Rob Wittman to Congress," Youngkin said.

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth predicts Democrats will make gains in Virginia, with the possibility of taking control of the House.

"I think at least we're going to see a blue ripple tomorrow night. It's very hard to believe that Democrats aren't going to take the House. The question is by how much," Holsworth said.

Of Virginia's 11 congressional races, Holsworth says several are drawing particular national attention.

One of the most closely watched contests is in the 1st Congressional District, where Wittman faces Democratic challenger Shannon Taylor, Henrico County's commonwealth's attorney.

The race has attracted high-profile political figures from both parties. House Speaker Mike Johnson campaigned with Wittman on Monday, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared with Taylor last week.

Taylor has made accountability and what she describes as the harmful impact of federal policies central to her campaign.

"I've spent my career holding people accountable when they have been putting Virginians in harm's way, and right now that harm is coming from Washington," Taylor said.

Wittman, meanwhile, has focused on the economy and affordability, criticizing Taylor for what he says is a lack of solutions to rising costs.

"My opponent doesn't say a word about how she's going to bring down energy costs or housing costs or health care costs," Wittman said.

In central and Southside Virginia, Holsworth says the 5th Congressional District is another closely watched contest. Republican incumbent John McGuire is facing former Democratic Congressman Tom Perriello.

Both candidates spent Monday making their final appeals to voters.

McGuire held a rally in Palmyra alongside Youngkin, who argued the district needs a representative who shares its conservative values.

Youngkin pointed to issues including border security, taxes and public safety as reasons voters should support McGuire.

Perriello, meanwhile, visited college campuses in an effort to encourage younger voters to participate in the election.

He focused on the cost of living, criticizing McGuire's voting record and arguing that his policies have contributed to higher prices for gas and groceries.

Holsworth says Virginia's 2nd Congressional District also will be closely watched nationally. Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is facing former Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria in a rematch.

Holsworth says the outcomes in these three competitive districts could help determine the scale of Democratic gains nationally.

"If the Democrats win two of those seats, it will be a blue wave night. If they win one, probably a blue ripple, maybe. If they win all three, it's a blue tsunami," Holsworth said. Holsworth adds that Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover counties will play pivotal roles in election results.

Redistricting has significantly changed the political landscape in parts of Virginia, creating new opportunities for Democrats to challenge Republican-held seats.

Democrats are hoping to capitalize on those changes, while Republicans are working to defend their majority in Congress.

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