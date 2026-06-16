Virginia House cancels budget session as shutdown deadline looms

RICHMOND, Va. — With 14 days until a potential state government shutdown, the Virginia House of Delegates will not return to Richmond this Thursday to vote on a state budget.

The Clerk of the House confirmed to CBS 6 that Speaker Don Scott asked him to cancel Thursday's planned meeting. Scott did not say when the new session date will be, only that he would give 48 hours notice.

The House and Senate have been unable to reach an agreement on the state budget, with the main issue being tax policies surrounding data centers.

The House unveiled its latest proposal Friday with the support of Governor Abigail Spanberger, while the Senate released its proposal today. Budget conferees were meeting to reach a consensus.

In a separate development, some lawmakers reached a deal with the governor to allow recreational retail marijuana sales to begin in Virginia next year.

Local News Virginia leaders reach marijuana compromise; retail sales to begin July 1, 2027 WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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